MMM: No payment 72 hours after comeback

Seventy-two hours after it returned , MMM Nigeria is yet to pay any subscriber.

Troops, Nigerian warship storm Gambia to sack Jammeh

18 January 2017, 09:03

Abuja - Nigeria troops will on Wednesday arrive at a base of the Economic Community of West African States troops in Senegal to ensure that President Yahya Jammeh of the Gambia steps down on Thursday, January 19 when his tenure expires.

Nigeria’s newest warship, the NNS Unity, is also sailing off the coast of The Gambia to join the operation.

The troops would be briefed by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, in the early hours of Wednesday, before leaving for Senegal, reports Punch.

Apart from the NAF and the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Army would also contribute troops, although the number of deployment could not yet be ascertained.

Also read: African leaders apply pressure as Jammeh faces isolation

The Defence Headquarters, Abuja, however, said it could not confirm the deployments, adding that it was a matter being coordinated by political leaders.

The Nigerian Army had earlier dismissed a report alleging that it was planning to remove Gambian President Yahya Jammeh by force.

Premium Times had published a report titled, “Exclusive: Nigeria raises troops for Gambia, ready to remove Yahya Jammeh.”

But in a statement on Thursday by its spokesperson, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the army described the report as false and a figment of the imagination of the medium.

News 24 recalls President Muhammadu Buhari has been leading mediation efforts to persuade Jammeh to hand power to former estate agent, Adama Barrow, who won the December 1, 2016 presidential election.

- News 24

Tags yahya jammeh muhammadu buhari abuja political conflicts
Yahya Jammeh (File: AFP)

