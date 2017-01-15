Troops rescue 58 people in 2 days

Abuja - Troops operating in the North-East have rescued 58
people abducted by terrorists in the last two days, including 35 women and 23
children.
The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani
Usman, said in a statement on Sunday that the victims were rescued during raids
carried out by 112 Task Force Battalion of 22 Brigade of the Operation Lafiya
Dole.
Usman said the raids, patrols and clearance operations were
carried out by the troops in conjunction with civilian JTF in villages and
towns in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno.
He identified those villages as Awada, Sinbaya, Agutari,
Kirinari, Gubdori and Yale, Kajeri and Boskoro.
Usman also said that during the period 13 insurgents were
neutralised by troops, adding that two terrorists were arrested.
He said a total of seven vehicles and three motorcycles,
five pump action guns, two pumping machines, eight vehicle tyres and one
battery were recovered from the insurgents during the period.
According to him, one soldier sustained injury in the
operations.
“The operation to rid Nigerian territory of the remaining
Boko Haram terrorist elements is ongoing.
“Members of the public are reminded to pass information on
suspicious persons in their environs to security agencies,’’ Usman said.
- NAN