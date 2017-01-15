Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, has revealed that the sacked Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, had vowed to remove the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

Troops rescue 58 people in 2 days

Abuja - Troops operating in the North-East have rescued 58 people abducted by terrorists in the last two days, including 35 women and 23 children.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, said in a statement on Sunday that the victims were rescued during raids carried out by 112 Task Force Battalion of 22 Brigade of the Operation Lafiya Dole.

Usman said the raids, patrols and clearance operations were carried out by the troops in conjunction with civilian JTF in villages and towns in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno.

He identified those villages as Awada, Sinbaya, Agutari, Kirinari, Gubdori and Yale, Kajeri and Boskoro.

Usman also said that during the period 13 insurgents were neutralised by troops, adding that two terrorists were arrested.

He said a total of seven vehicles and three motorcycles, five pump action guns, two pumping machines, eight vehicle tyres and one battery were recovered from the insurgents during the period.

Also read: Army kills 10 terrorists in reprisal attack, 3 soldiers dead

According to him, one soldier sustained injury in the operations.

“The operation to rid Nigerian territory of the remaining Boko Haram terrorist elements is ongoing.

“Members of the public are reminded to pass information on suspicious persons in their environs to security agencies,’’ Usman said.

- NAN

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- NAN