‘Trump presidency a blessing in disguise for Nigeria’

Abuja - A public affairs analyst believes the election of Donald Trump as the next United States president is a blessing in disguise for countries like Nigeria blessed with natural resources but lacking human resources.



The view by Monday Eze comes ahead of the inauguration of the controversial politician set for Friday next week.



He was elected last November in a campaign built on on contentious immigration policies, with Nigeria among a number of countries he stereotyped. It has raised speculation of mass deportation from the States.



“Now that the American presidential election has been lost and won, I wish to state that Trumps immigration policy if followed through will be painful at the onset," said Eze.



"...but in the end it will serve as a catalyst for the development of Nigeria, Africa and, indeed, many other undeveloped countries of the world," Eze added.



Also read: Finally, Trump concedes Russia hacked into U.S. election



He pointed out skilled Nigerians had left the country amid leaders’ lack of the capacity to properly harness the Nigerians’ talents and skills.



“The result of this miscalculation is that the finest Nigerian brains and fingers abandoned their country, abdicated their duties to their fatherland and found comfort in borrowed countries,” Eze added.



Eze reiterated Trump’s hostile policy on immigration could indeed result in deportations but returning Nigerians could help develop this country.



“At this juncture, it suffices to say this apparently hostile immigration policy of Trump is just a positive challenge which, if well handled, holds a vista of promises for Nigeria, Africa and the rest of undeveloped countries.”



It is estimated 300 000 Nigerians are in America.





- CAJ News