Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.

Trump to ban 2-year visa for Nigerians

Abuja - Nigerians will no longer be issued with American entry visas which have two-year validity following the Executive Order signed on Friday by President Donald Trump, reports TheCable

An analysis of the Executive Order shows that at least two sections will affect Nigerians directly.

Nigeria currently only issues one-year multiple-entry visa to Americans, which is a non-reciprocation of the two-year visa the country issues to Nigerians.

Section 9 of the Executive Order states: “The Secretary of State shall review all nonimmigrant visa reciprocity agreements to ensure that they are, with respect to each visa classification, truly reciprocal insofar as practicable with respect to validity period and fees, as required by sections 221(c) and 281 of the INA, 8 U.S.C. 1201(c) and 1351, and other treatment. If a country does not treat United States nationals seeking nonimmigrant visas in a reciprocal manner, the Secretary of State shall adjust the visa validity period, fee schedule, or other treatment to match the treatment of United States nationals by the foreign country, to the extent practicable…”

By this provision, except the federal government quickly moves to extend the validity of Nigerian visa to Americans, Nigerians too will be issued with one-year visas.

Nigerians who hold dual nationality will also be affected if their other passport is from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen — the seven Muslim-majority countries “of concern”.

Although, the section on dual nationality involving seven Muslim-majority countries is not expected to affect a significant number of Nigerians because a second citizenship these countries is not common, Nigerians who have been to these countries in recent times may be subjected to extra immigration control with possible deportation.



















- News 24