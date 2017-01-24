Hello 

APC expels former senator

A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

Turkish college kidnap: IG deploys three helicopters in creeks

24 January 2017, 20:42

Lagos - Inspector-General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, has deployed helicopters to patrol creeks around Lagos and Ogun states in a renewed effort to ensure the release of the eight persons kidnapped on the premises of Nigerian Turkish International Colleges, Punch reports.

IG had also mandated a joint team of police formations involved in the operation to “immediately free the victims.”

Gunmen had invaded the NTIC premises on Friday, January 13, 2017, after digging a hole under the school fence. They shot indiscriminately and headed for the female hostel, where three pupils were seized.

A Turkish teacher, a matron, a supervisor and two intending candidates of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, who worked in the school, were also abducted by the assailants.

The matron’s husband had been asked by the kidnappers to pay N100m for her release.

The kidnappers had refused to let go of the victims on Saturday as expected by the police following the arrest of masterminds of the kidnap, Philip Kakadu aka General Kakadu and Romeo Council aka Raw.

A source said on Monday that three helicopters from the Force headquarters in Abuja and the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command had been released for the operation.

“The IG is worried that the victims have not been rescued. That was why he sent two helicopters to fast-track operations to free the victims. The RRS helicopter has also joined them and they have been hovering around Ogun and Lagos creeks as part of efforts to rescue the abductees safely,” he said.

A security operative said the operation had reached “a very sensitive stage,” which required caution.

News24 previously reported that the kidnappers who stormed Nigerian Turkish International College and made away with 3 pupils and 5 staff have failed to release the victims even after collecting 10 million Naira ransom according to News24.

The kidnappers reportedly promised to release their victims on Friday night after their relatives dropped off the ransom at the agreed spot. However, after the ransom was dropped, the kidnappers went back on their promise, accusing the relatives of getting security operatives involved.

- News 24

Tags ibrahim idris nigeria turkish school kidnap
FG announces strategies out of recession

24 January 2017, 19:34

&nbps;

