Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Army officer attacks Nigeria’s service chiefs

A top infantry commander has described the country’s service chiefs as “Nollywood actors.”

Turrkish school kidnap: Kidnappers fail to release victims after receiving ransom

23 January 2017, 13:42

Most Read

Related Stories

Lagos - The kidnappers who stormed Nigerian Turkish International College and made away with 3 pupils and 5 staff have failed to release the victims even after collecting 10 million Naira ransom, Nation reports.

The kidnappers reportedly promised to release their victims on Friday night after their relatives dropped off the ransom at the agreed spot. However, after the ransom was dropped, the kidnappers went back on their promise, accusing the relatives of getting security operatives involved.

It was gathered that on Friday night, relatives of those kidnapped were directed by the kidnappers to go to Ogun State, some others were directed to Ondo state and there were those asked to go to Agboju in Lagos state to reunite with their loved ones and were warned not to receive phone calls while at the venue. After the unsuccessful attempt at recovery on Friday, the kidnappers promised to release their victims on Saturday night, however, they failed on their promise again.

One of the relatives who asked not to be named said that her family paid N5 million to the kidnappers.

“What else do they want us to do? We paid N5 million and yet they have refused to release my little girl. This is the ninth day and the longest of all such incidents in schools ever witnessed. Is this a repeat of Chibok girls abduction?" The woman said.

“The most annoying part is that the Ogun State government seems to be adamant over this. Apart from the day the Deputy Governor visited the school and assured us that they would be released, nothing has been heard from the government. One would have expected that such kidnap in a foreign school should be given the needed attention, so as to redeem our image internationally, but no! They have left us to our fate because it is not their children that are involved." She continued.

“The police keep assuring us that they would release them. How long do they want us to wait, for eternity?”

Distraught relatives of the victim have pleaded with police to not get involved so as not to anger the kidnappers because all they wanted was to have their loved ones back.

The spokesman for Ogun command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), in a statement revealed that security forces were closing in on the kidnappers.

- News 24

Tags nigeria kidnappings
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Nigeria Police arrest 65 at pro-Trump rally

23 January 2017, 12:34

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.