UN commends Nigerians' resilience against terror

Lagos - The Boko Haram, which has killed more than 20 000 and displaced millions in the region, has failed to break the spirit of the Nigerian people, the country’s representative in the United Nations said.

“While the insurgency has tested Nigeria’s will, it has failed to break the resilience of the Nigerian people,” said Anthony Bosah.

He was addressing the UN Security Council in the US on progress made by governments in the Lake Chad basin to eliminate the militant Islamic group.

Bosah said the country had remained resilient as the Boko Haram “reared its ugly head” in Nigeria a couple of years ago, impacting every facet of life from the economy and politics to the livelihoods of ordinary people.

The government, he said, had made significant progress in the fight against Boko Haram, including successfully taking over the Sambisa Forest where militants had been hiding out.

While progress had been made, developmental challenges such as the shrinking Lake Chad persisted.

Bosah said in response to the humanitarian challenges caused by the massive displacement of people, abandoned farmlands and the disruption of the educational system, Nigeria had embarked on programmes to restore livelihoods in communities.

Nigeria, he said, was also revamping security operations and taking a human rights-based approach to help rehabilitation, reintegration and reconstruction efforts.

“The Presidential Committee on the North East Interventions is focusing on coordinating and providing synergy, leadership and direction for the various initiatives,” he continued.

Some 10,7 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance, and some 2,4 million currently displaced by the Boko Haram conflict.

- CAJ News