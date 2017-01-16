Hello 

Professor killed as explosion rocks University of Maiduguri

A professor, Aliyu Mani, of the faculty of veterinary medicine, University of Maiduguri was killed after an explosion rocked the institution.

UN expresses concern over Boko Haram, Gambia crisis

16 January 2017, 17:44

Abuja - The global community is concerned at the ongoing Boko Haram crisis and the political stalemate in Gambia, a United Natiosn envoy said.

The ongoing terror perpetrated by the Boko Haram in Nigeria and neighbouring countries is cause for concern with over 20 000 people killed and 3 million displaced. Millions are facing starvation.

Meanwhile, it is the volatile situation in Gambia that could spark the region into unimaginable crisis on Thursday when President Yahya Jammeh must hand over power.

He lost elections to Adama Barrow in December, accepted the result but is now contesting.

Also read:UNIMAID blast update: Professor, 4 others killed

“We were saddened by the quickly unfolding political crisis resulting from President Jammeh changing his mind and deciding to reject the results,”
said UN special representative in the region, Mohamed Ibn Chambas.

He said UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel was fully involved in supporting the mediation in Gambia.

Chambas pointed out such crises had overshadowed a rising tide of democracy throughout the continent, noting a number of countries had recently held elections which largely complied with electoral norms and standards.

- CAJ News

Tags un boko haram gambia
