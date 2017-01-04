UN lauds Cameroon for hosting Nigeria refugees

Yaounde - The international community has been urged to emulate
the generosity of Cameroonians by donating funds to ease the suffering of
millions affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.
The appeal by the United Nations follows the organisation,
Government of Cameroon and non-governmental partner organisations launching a
US$310 million response plan to provide life-saving assistance to 1.2 million people
in Cameroon’s northern and eastern regions.
The plan was launched in Yaoundé on Tuesday.
UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Najat Rochdi, said
Cameroon continued to confront a complex crisis deeply affecting the lives and livelihoods
of millions of people.
She pointed out Government and people of Cameroon were
showing great hospitality to hundreds of thousands of Nigerian and Central
African refugees.
“We call for the renewed engagement of the humanitarian
partners and international donors to match this generosity and assist the
people most in need.”
Cameroon also hosts some 360 000 refugees from neighbouring
Central African Republic, which is enduring a civil war, and Boko
Haram-affected Nigeria.
Around 2.6 million will face crisis and emergency levels of
food insecurity, mostly in the arid Sahel belt of the northern regions of Cameroon.
– CAJ News
