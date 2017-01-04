Hello 

Sule Lamido dares Buhari to stop his presidential ambition

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido has declared that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari cannot stop him from contesting in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

UN lauds Cameroon for hosting Nigeria refugees

04 January 2017, 20:47

Yaounde - The international community has been urged to emulate the generosity of Cameroonians by donating funds to ease the suffering of millions affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

The appeal by the United Nations follows the organisation, Government of Cameroon and non-governmental partner organisations launching a US$310 million response plan to provide life-saving assistance to 1.2 million people in Cameroon’s northern and eastern regions.

The plan was launched in Yaoundé on Tuesday.

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Najat Rochdi, said Cameroon continued to confront a complex crisis deeply affecting the lives and livelihoods of millions of people.

Also read: Boko Haram sparks surge in Cameroon refugee numbers

She pointed out Government and people of Cameroon were showing great hospitality to hundreds of thousands of Nigerian and Central African refugees.

“We call for the renewed engagement of the humanitarian partners and international donors to match this generosity and assist the people most in need.”

Cameroon also hosts some 360 000 refugees from neighbouring Central African Republic, which is enduring a civil war, and Boko Haram-affected Nigeria.

Around 2.6 million will face crisis and emergency levels of food insecurity, mostly in the arid Sahel belt of the northern regions of Cameroon.

– CAJ News

- CAJ News

Children living in the Dadaab refugee camp in Kenya hold out their hands for food. (iStock)

