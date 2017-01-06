Hello 

Buhari redeploys 3 permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

UN salutes Nigerian Army for rescuing civilians

06 January 2017, 19:05

Abuja – The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees is encouraged by strides made by the Nigerian Army in freeing scores of victims from Boko Haram captivity.

The army has in recent weeks announced breakthroughs with thousands reportedly freed.

The latest high profile breakthrough is the rescue of a teenage girl, who was among over 200 terrorists kidnapped in 2014.

Troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole freed the young woman together with her baby.

“Encouragingly, a great number of civilians were freed from Boko Haram captivity by the military in Nigeria (in 2016),” UHCR stated on Friday.

Also read: Army did not arrest my deputy, says Borno LG boss

The UN agency said in addition, Local Government Areas (LGAs) in northeastern Nigeria where 800 000 persons had been trapped over the past years, were liberated.

UNHCR said in a region already characterised by extreme poverty, harsh climatic conditions, poor infrastructure, limited access to services and epidemics, continued protection and assistance for refugees and other affected communities were required in 2017.

The militant Boko Haram has waged a seven-year violent campaign in northeast Nigeria in a bid to carve an Islamic caliphate.

– CAJ News

Nigerian soldiers man a check point in Gwoza, Nigeria, a town newly liberated from Boko Haram. (Lekan Oyekanmi, AP)

Nigerian soldiers man a check point in Gwoza, Nigeria, a town newly liberated from Boko Haram. (Lekan Oyekanmi, AP)

