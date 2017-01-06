Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

UN salutes Nigerian Army for rescuing civilians

Abuja – The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees is encouraged by strides made by the Nigerian Army in freeing scores of victims from Boko Haram captivity.

The army has in recent weeks announced breakthroughs with thousands reportedly freed.

The latest high profile breakthrough is the rescue of a teenage girl, who was among over 200 terrorists kidnapped in 2014.

Troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole freed the young woman together with her baby.

“Encouragingly, a great number of civilians were freed from Boko Haram captivity by the military in Nigeria (in 2016),” UHCR stated on Friday.

Also read: Army did not arrest my deputy, says Borno LG boss

The UN agency said in addition, Local Government Areas (LGAs) in northeastern Nigeria where 800 000 persons had been trapped over the past years, were liberated.

UNHCR said in a region already characterised by extreme poverty, harsh climatic conditions, poor infrastructure, limited access to services and epidemics, continued protection and assistance for refugees and other affected communities were required in 2017.

The militant Boko Haram has waged a seven-year violent campaign in northeast Nigeria in a bid to carve an Islamic caliphate.

– CAJ News

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- CAJ News