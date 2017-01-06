UN salutes Nigerian Army for rescuing civilians

Abuja – The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees is
encouraged by strides made by the Nigerian Army in freeing scores of victims
from Boko Haram captivity.
The army has in recent weeks announced breakthroughs with
thousands reportedly freed.
The latest high profile breakthrough is the rescue of a
teenage girl, who was among over 200 terrorists kidnapped in 2014.
Troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole freed the young woman
together with her baby.
“Encouragingly, a great number of civilians were freed from
Boko Haram captivity by the military in Nigeria (in 2016),” UHCR stated on
Friday.
The UN agency said in addition, Local Government Areas
(LGAs) in northeastern Nigeria where 800 000 persons had been trapped over the
past years, were liberated.
UNHCR said in a region already characterised by extreme
poverty, harsh climatic conditions, poor infrastructure, limited access to
services and epidemics, continued protection and assistance for refugees and
other affected communities were required in 2017.
The militant Boko Haram has waged a seven-year violent
campaign in northeast Nigeria in a bid to carve an Islamic caliphate.
- CAJ News