Unemployed man hynotizes woman, steals money, ATM card

03 January 2017, 18:37

Lagos - A 29-year-old man, Lukmon Ajinike, who allegedly hypnotised a woman and collected her money and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card, was on Tuesday hauled up before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The accused was arraigned before Magistrate A.A. Adesanya on charges of attempt to commit felony, conspiracy and stealing.

Ajinike, an unemployed and a resident of Isheri-Idimu area of Lagos State, however, pleaded not guilty and was admitted to a bail of N200 000 with two sureties in like sum.

The prosecutor, Insp. George Nwosu, said the accused with a man still at large committed the offences on December 28 at 221 Road, Gowon Estate, Egbeda, a Lagos suburb.

He said the accused and his accomplice conspired to hypnotise a woman, Conteh Martie, and in the process, collected her phone, N2 000 and ATM card.

Nwosu said the accused accosted the complainant as she was leaving the ATM point at Idimu, Lagos, and forcefully collected her belongings.

“The accused followed the complainant from the ATM point to the bus stop to board a bus to her destination.

“The accused stopped her and asked her to direct him to any health centre in the vicinity and that he was ill.

“As the complainant was trying to direct him, the accused’s friend came and touched the complainant’s shoulder and thereafter ordered her to follow the accused to the health centre.

“The complainant obeyed and when they got to Gowon Estate, the accused ordered the complainant to surrender her money, phone and ATM card which she did without any hesitation,” Nwosu told the court.

“The accused and his friend ordered the complainant to run to the nearest market to get them some sand.

“As the complainant was going, she came back to her senses and raised an alarm. People who were around helped to purse them, but only the accused was arrested.”

The offences contravened Sections 285 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accused may be jailed for three years if found guilty according to the provisions of Section 285.

The case was adjourned to January 23 for mention.

- News 24

Tags crime
