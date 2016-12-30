Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

WATCH:TB Joshua releases his prophetic message for 2017

Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), has release his prophetic message for 2017.

Union Bank gives reasons for surviving recessions

30 December 2016, 20:43

Most Read

Related Stories

Lagos - Union Bank says they have survived recessions in Nigeria by being flexible and thinking simpler and smarter.

The formerly branded ‘big, strong and reliable’ bank said it has been tested for more than a century in Nigeria and stood strong in the face of every challenge.

According to the bank, getting the millennial generation banking isn't by the way of developing snazzy apps with its countless attendant bugs and constant downtime issues. It's by offering fast, secure and convenient banking to ensure customers have more time to do things that matter the most to them.

It says today's customer isn't interested in spending too much time in banking halls. What Union Bank has done for them is create Personal Banking services and products that make sense for their customers. Want an instant personalized card to go along with that? It takes just 30 minutes to pick up a personalized bank card at one of Union Bank's over 110 newly redesigned branches nationwide. They’re not just bankers for the young and restless, what about the grown and self-assured?

Also read: Union Bank suffers further losses

Union Bank said Elite Banking fits the profile of the upwardly mobile and growing middle-class in the country, offering special financial services tailored to meet their personal and lifestyle needs at every turn. Elite Lounges at select Union Bank branches are set-up to deliver such special services.

Its online savings calculator allows you to enter your saving goals and it will suggest the right saving accounts which fits you perfectly, taking all the hassle out of complicated figures and terms and conditions.

The bank was awarded the most improved bank in 2016.

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- News24

Tags union bank nigeria national
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

NUPENG shuts down Total

30 December 2016, 20:44

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.