Union Bank gives reasons for surviving recessions

Lagos - Union Bank says they have survived recessions in Nigeria by being flexible and thinking simpler and smarter.

The formerly branded ‘big, strong and reliable’ bank said it has been tested for more than a century in Nigeria and stood strong in the face of every challenge.

According to the bank, getting the millennial generation banking isn't by the way of developing snazzy apps with its countless attendant bugs and constant downtime issues. It's by offering fast, secure and convenient banking to ensure customers have more time to do things that matter the most to them.

It says today's customer isn't interested in spending too much time in banking halls. What Union Bank has done for them is create Personal Banking services and products that make sense for their customers. Want an instant personalized card to go along with that? It takes just 30 minutes to pick up a personalized bank card at one of Union Bank's over 110 newly redesigned branches nationwide. They’re not just bankers for the young and restless, what about the grown and self-assured?

Union Bank said Elite Banking fits the profile of the upwardly mobile and growing middle-class in the country, offering special financial services tailored to meet their personal and lifestyle needs at every turn. Elite Lounges at select Union Bank branches are set-up to deliver such special services.

Its online savings calculator allows you to enter your saving goals and it will suggest the right saving accounts which fits you perfectly, taking all the hassle out of complicated figures and terms and conditions.

The bank was awarded the most improved bank in 2016.

