Union Bank gives reasons for surviving recessions

Lagos - Union Bank says they have survived recessions in Nigeria
by being flexible and thinking simpler and smarter.
The formerly branded ‘big, strong and reliable’ bank said it has
been tested for more than a century in Nigeria and stood strong in the face of
every challenge.
According to the bank, getting the
millennial generation banking isn't by the way of developing snazzy apps with
its countless attendant bugs and constant downtime issues. It's by offering
fast, secure and convenient banking to ensure customers have more time to do
things that matter the most to them.
It says today's customer isn't
interested in spending too much time in banking halls. What Union Bank has done
for them is create Personal Banking services and products that make sense for
their customers. Want an instant personalized card to go along with that? It
takes just 30 minutes to pick up a personalized bank card at one of Union
Bank's over 110 newly redesigned branches
nationwide. They’re not just bankers for the young and restless, what
about the grown and self-assured?
Also read: Union Bank suffers further losses
Union Bank said Elite Banking fits the
profile of the upwardly mobile and growing middle-class in the country, offering
special financial services tailored to meet their personal and lifestyle needs
at every turn. Elite Lounges at select Union Bank branches are set-up to
deliver such special services.
Its online savings calculator allows
you to enter your saving goals and it will suggest the right saving accounts
which fits you perfectly, taking all the hassle out of complicated figures and
terms and conditions.
The bank was awarded the most improved
bank in 2016.For
the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us
on Twitter and like our Facebook page.
- News24