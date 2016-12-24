Hello 

Obasanjo blasts Ibos, says they are suffering from spirit of individualism

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged people of the South East zone to shy away from the spirit of individualism.

UNIPORT expels 22 students

24 December 2016, 07:54

Port Harcourt - The Senate of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) on Friday announced the expulsion of 22 students of the university for various offences including assaulting a female lecturer.

A statement signed by the Registrar of the university, Mrs Dorcas Otto in Port Harcourt, said that the offences also included being members of different cult groups and undermining security on the campus.

According to the statement, the decision to expel the students was taken at the 426th Senate Meeting of the university held on Wednesday.

Also read: UNIPORT lecturer abducted

It further disclosed that eight of the students were expelled for being part of different cult groups, two students expelled for assaulting a female lecturer and disrupting a congress meeting of the department.

“Twelve other students expelled were former presidents of faculty associations,” the statement said.

According to it, the senate of the university also announced that the institution has closed for the Christmas/New Year Break and will resume on Jan. 3, 2017.

- NAN

- NAN

Tags uniport nigeria national
