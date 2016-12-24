UNIPORT expels 22 students

Port Harcourt - The Senate of the University of Port
Harcourt (UNIPORT) on Friday announced the expulsion of 22 students of the
university for various offences including assaulting a female lecturer.
A statement signed by the Registrar of the university, Mrs
Dorcas Otto in Port Harcourt, said that the offences also included being
members of different cult groups and undermining security on the campus.
According to the statement, the decision to expel the
students was taken at the 426th Senate Meeting of the university held on
Wednesday.
It further disclosed that eight of the students were
expelled for being part of different cult groups, two students expelled for
assaulting a female lecturer and disrupting a congress meeting of the
department.
“Twelve other students expelled were former presidents of
faculty associations,” the statement said.
According to it, the senate of the university also announced
that the institution has closed for the Christmas/New Year Break and will
resume on Jan. 3, 2017.
