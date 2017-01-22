A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

‘Unprovoked killings may cause IPOB to take up arms’

Lagos - The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) may be forced to take up arms in its agitation if its unarmed members continue to be killed, reports Today.ng

The threat is coming on the heels of the alleged killing of about 11 IPOB members in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, who were said to be celebrating the inauguration of President Donald Trump of the United States of America last Friday.

In a statement yesterday, Prince Kanu, the younger brother of detained leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, reaffirmed that Biafra is an ideology that cannot be crushed, adding that by killing unarmed, defenceless IPOB members, Biafra had not been killed.

Also read:IPOB accuse soldiers, DSS of killing 11 of its members

“Now, information getting to the IPOB structure looks as if this will metamorphose to arms struggles, for we can’t continue to fold our arms and watch our family members being slain unjustly,” he said.

While calling on the international community to be aware of the renewed killing of defenceless IPOB members by the Nigerian Army, Kanu however said those involved in the heinous crime would not go unpunished.

Read more at Today.ng













- News24