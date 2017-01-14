U.S. donates 8 military-grade tents to police

Maiduguri - The United States have donated eight
military-grade multi-purpose tents to the Nigeria Police Force to ensure quick
restoration of civil authorities in communities liberated from Boko Haram
insurgents in Borno.
Ms Rosalyn Wiese, the Director of the U.S. International
Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, presented the items to the Inspector
General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, at a ceremony in Maiduguri.
Wiese explained that the gesture was aimed at supporting the
country toward the re- establishment of civil authorities in communities
liberated in the North East.
“The U.S. Government is partnering with the Government of
Nigeria to support efforts to deploy additional civilian security particularly
the police to the North East Nigeria.
“The tents are donated to the police because many areas have
been ravaged by Boko Haram, many public buildings including police stations and
barracks are still being rebuilt.
“A successful transition to community oriented policing that
focuses on working closely with all members of the community is crucial to
build trust, establish relationships and improve communication.
“We are also working with the Nigeria Police to improve
training and equipment for its personnel in the North East,” she said.
She said that the U.S. planned to donate additional
equipment and furniture to the police to ensure the restoration of civil
authority in the North East.
Receiving the items, Idris represented by the Assistant
Inspector-General (AIG) Zone 12, Mr Yakubu Jubrin, thanked the U.S. government
for the gesture and promised judicious usage. (NAN)
- NAN