'Sacked FRC boss vowed to force Pastor Adeboye to step down'

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, has revealed that the sacked Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, had vowed to remove the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

U.S. donates 8 military-grade tents to police

14 January 2017, 13:57

Maiduguri - The United States have donated eight military-grade multi-purpose tents to the Nigeria Police Force to ensure quick restoration of civil authorities in communities liberated from Boko Haram insurgents in Borno.

Ms Rosalyn Wiese, the Director of the U.S. International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, presented the items to the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, at a ceremony in Maiduguri.

Wiese explained that the gesture was aimed at supporting the country toward the re- establishment of civil authorities in communities liberated in the North East.

“The U.S. Government is partnering with the Government of Nigeria to support efforts to deploy additional civilian security particularly the police to the North East Nigeria.

“The tents are donated to the police because many areas have been ravaged by Boko Haram, many public buildings including police stations and barracks are still being rebuilt.

Also read: Eight docked for allegedly hurling broken bottles at policemen

“A successful transition to community oriented policing that focuses on working closely with all members of the community is crucial to build trust, establish relationships and improve communication.

“We are also working with the Nigeria Police to improve training and equipment for its personnel in the North East,” she said.

She said that the U.S. planned to donate additional equipment and furniture to the police to ensure the restoration of civil authority in the North East.

Receiving the items, Idris represented by the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) Zone 12, Mr Yakubu Jubrin, thanked the U.S. government for the gesture and promised judicious usage. (NAN)

- NAN

Tags nigerian police usa nigeria security
