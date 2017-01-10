Hello 

U.S. Embassy team takes on Magu over DSS allegations

10 January 2017, 08:34

Abuja - Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),  Ibrahim Magu has met with the United States Ambassador to Nigeria W. Stuart Symington and his key staff over the allegations levelled against him by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The meeting, which was held on Friday, was part of the Embassy’s interest in the nation’s anti-corruption campaign.

The team wanted to know if Magu had indeed failed the integrity test which made the United States to support him.

It was gathered that the US officials took on Magu on every issue in the DSS report to ascertain whether or not he committed the infractions levelled against him.

Magu according to the Nation responded to every issue without betraying his emotion.

He told the team that he was innocent of all the allegations raised by the security agency, which aborted his confirmation as EFCC Chairman by the Senate.

He said he has also responded to the query given to him by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN)

After the session, the US team was satisfied with Magu’s response.

The Ambassador and others later took a photograph with him.”



- News 24

