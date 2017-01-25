The Federal Government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting in South Africa of the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria Reality Show.

Vigilante group foils suicide bombers’ attempts on Mosque, security post

Borno - Attempts by Suicide Bombers to attack a mosque and a security post in Borno State were foiled by vigilant security men and volunteers, Vanguard reports.

It was gathered that the incidents occurred at Usmanti and Kaleri area of Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The first attack occurred late midnight of Tuesday, January 24, 2017 when the suicide bomber targeted a security outpost in the area but was quickly spotted and was blown off after a shot from securitymen. No casualty was involved except the male suicide bomber.



The second attempt occurred during the early morning prayer at 5:30am today when two suicide bombers, a male and female, attempted to enter a mosque while prayer was on.

They were spotted by security volunteers (Civilian JTF) who accosted them.



The terrorists detonated their explosives which killed them on the spot and one security volunteer. Two other people were injured.

Meanwhile the Spokesperson of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the North-East, Abdulkadir Ibrahim confirmed that rescue workers have evacuated the bodies to mortuary after the incidents.

