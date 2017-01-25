Hello 

APC expels former senator

A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

Fayose foils DSS plan to arrest Pastor Suleiman

25 January 2017, 08:04

Ado Ekiti - The Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, Ayodele Fayose, in the wee hours of Wednesday foiled an attempt by operatives of the Department of State Services to arrest Apostle Johnson Suleiman of The Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide in Ado Ekiti.

A video, which recently went viral, had Apostle Suleiman warning against the Islamisation of the country and continued attack by Fulani herdsmen.

He had in the video called on Christians to resist the killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen, who he said were targeting Christians to decimate them.

The Pastor, who was in Ado Ekiti for a two-day crusade that was also attended by Fayose, was trailed after paying a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House to his hotel room by the operatives of the DSS in Adebayo area of the State capital, who almost forced their way into his room, but were resisted by security men of the hotel that insisted on knowing their mission.

Sensing the danger, the Pastor was alerted and he called Governor Fayose who personally led a rescue mission to prevent the abduction of the Pastor and moved him to the Government House.

Watch the video on the encounter below:

- News 24

Tags ayodele fayose ekiti state
ICRC delivers food to thousands in Rann

24 January 2017, 20:42

