WATCH: Gov. Abiola Ajimobi’s ‘arrogant’ speech that left many disappointed

14 January 2017, 16:29Israel Ojoko

Ibadan - Oyo State governor Abiola Ajimobi recently addressed protesting students of Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH) in Ibadan in a manner many people felt was arrogant.

The students were demanding the reopening of the institution which has been closed.

In the video, Ajimobi was seen and heard boasting that as the governor of the state, he is a constituted authority and should be respected even if he doesn’t pay salaries of civil servants.

He also ordered the arrest of a student, a development that was rejected by other students. The said student was let go.

Ajimobi dared the students to go ahead and do their worse, threatening that they will meet repercussions form security agencies.

Watch video:

- News24 Nigeria

Tags oyo state abiola ajimobi national
