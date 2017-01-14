The Redeemed Christian Church of God, has revealed that the sacked Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, had vowed to remove the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

WATCH: Gov. Abiola Ajimobi’s ‘arrogant’ speech that left many disappointed Israel Ojoko

Ibadan - Oyo State governor Abiola Ajimobi recently addressed protesting students of Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH) in Ibadan in a manner many people felt was arrogant.

The students were demanding the reopening of the institution which has been closed.

In the video, Ajimobi was seen and heard boasting that as the governor of the state, he is a constituted authority and should be respected even if he doesn’t pay salaries of civil servants.

He also ordered the arrest of a student, a development that was rejected by other students. The said student was let go.

Ajimobi dared the students to go ahead and do their worse, threatening that they will meet repercussions form security agencies.

- News24 Nigeria