I am under pressure to contest for Presidency in 2019 - Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he is under intense pressure to contest the 2019 presidential election.

WATCH: Nigerian soldiers cooking jollof rice in forest

23 December 2016, 09:31

Maiduguri - A video footage of Nigerian soldiers who are fighting the Islamist Boko Haram terrorists cooking jollof rice in the forest to keep body and soul together has gone viral.

In the video, tagged ‘156 Taskforce Brigade Kitchen’, Alagarno, Borno State, one of the soldiers is seen pounding while another is cutting onions.

Another officer is steering Jollof rice on fire while two others are turning the cooked rice from the pot to a cooler. 

Watch the video below:

- News 24

Tags borno state boko haram
Nigerian soldiers man a check point in Gwoza, Nigeria, a town newly liberated from Boko Haram. (Lekan Oyekanmi, AP)

