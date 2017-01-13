WATCH :Oyedepo rains curses on sponsors of violence in Southern Kaduna

Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Abeokuta - Founder and Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo has rained God’s curses on those facilitating the Southern Kaduna killings.

Oyedepo also has asked God to break-up Nigeria immediately if that is His will for the country.

The Bishop made his feeling on the subject known, during a ministration, adding that he was sent by God to our continent as his apostle of liberation.

I heard from God and He has proved it beyond measure. Therefore, every occultic root, every political root of this uprising is cursed today! “All the northern forces that are sponsoring this uprising and killings, I decree the curse of God upon them.

“Lord, if it is your will to break up Nigeria, break it now!” "Come on, pray in the spirit everybody. Pray in the spirit; open fire, call down the Holy Ghost fire to descend on the camp of the enemy. Enough is Enough!



“If Nigeria wakes up, wait for the church to rise, there will be no more nation, what nonsense.” “What demonic devils. What Islamic demons. If Nigeria waits for the church to rise, Nigeria will disappear as a nation.

“You mean God cannot protect people? What a mess! “Every agent of destruction in Government today, call fire down on their head, call fire down on their head.

“Everyone sponsoring evil against the nation, let your fire fall on him! “A Boko Haram agent was captured and they said he escaped. Everyone connected to his escape, fire consume them, consume them, consume them!



