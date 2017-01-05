Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido has declared that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari cannot stop him from contesting in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

WATCH: Police raid Patience Jonathan's house

Abuja - Some men of the Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday in Abuja, raided the home of the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience.

The building is located along Igbeti Rock Street, Maitama.

More than 20 policemen, who came in three Hilux vans and another Toyota Hiace bus, were said to have forced themselves into the building, reports Sahara Reporters

Apart from the private security guards, no other person was within the premises when the policemen arrived.

The policemen were said to have broken into the building and went away with a brown envelope.

The operation was said to have started around 5pm and lasted for some few minutes.

A reporter from one of the television stations who witnessed the event was harassed by security officers and her phone was seized.

Watch the video of the raid:

- News 24