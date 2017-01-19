Hello 

FG says it is 'seriously negotiating' release of remaining Chibok girls

The Federal Government has said it is working on negotiations on how to rescue the remaining 195 Chibok girls still in custody of the Boko Haram insurgents.

WATCH: Robbery incident captured live on CCTV in Lagos

19 January 2017, 11:29

Lagos - This video shows how a robbery gang robbed a lady who just left the bank and made a stop over somewhere around Agidingbi, Ikeja in Lagos.

An eyewitness who reported the incident said " This video is an incident of what happened to my colleague yesterday. N500K was taken from her locked car at Mobil Filling station, Agidingbi. She went to GTB, Alausa to withdraw N500K, and kept it under her car seat. When she drove out, she saw a car coming behind her, not knowing there were actually 2 cars following her. So when she got to FBN, Agidingbi, she indicated as if she was going back the way she came, so the car she saw following her passed her to go ahead of her to the side she indicated to, which is the Lexus jeep.

"On seeing that the car had passed, she now decided to enter Mobil so that they could go completely, not knowing that another car was still behind her. She parked and went into Mr. Biggs to allow them to go, bought a bottle of water and before she came out, her door had been opened and her money stolen! The CCTV in Mr Biggs, captured the professional way the thieves operated".

- News 24

Tags lagos state robbery
Doctors begin nationwide strike

19 January 2017, 10:26
