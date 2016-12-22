Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

I am under pressure to contest for Presidency in 2019 - Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he is under intense pressure to contest the 2019 presidential election.

WATCH: Soldiers scramble for water, food in Sambisa

22 December 2016, 15:01

Most Read

Related Stories

Maiduguri - Few days after a video of soldiers fighting Boko Haram complaining about lack of food and water at their camp went viral, another video showing troops scrambling for food and water has surfaced.

In the new video, published on YouTube, the soldiers were seen scrambling for the water and food delivered by an Army supply helicopter.

The video may have put to lie  the claims that by the army authorities that troops on the battlefield are well taken care of.

The Nigeria Army had in a statement late on Tuesday by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, attributed the previous video to ‘mischievous and disgruntled elements‘, who were bent on destroying the image of the army.

He said,  “We wish to state that the video clip was shot more than six months ago by some mischievous and disgruntled elements when 29 Task Force Brigade captured Alagarno Forest and environs in Borno State.

“It is disheartening that some mischievous elements have decided to circulate it now, creating the false impression that it is a recent occurrence.


Watch the video below:

- News 24

Tags borno state boko haram
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Police rescue kidnapped Delta monarch

22 December 2016, 15:01
Nigerian soldiers man a checkpoint. (Lekan Oyekanmi, AP)

Nigerian soldiers man a checkpoint. (Lekan Oyekanmi, AP)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.