WATCH: Soldiers scramble for water, food in Sambisa

Maiduguri - Few days after a video of soldiers fighting Boko Haram complaining about lack of food and water at their camp went viral, another video showing troops scrambling for food and water has surfaced.

In the new video, published on YouTube, the soldiers were seen scrambling for the water and food delivered by an Army supply helicopter.

The video may have put to lie the claims that by the army authorities that troops on the battlefield are well taken care of.

The Nigeria Army had in a statement late on Tuesday by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, attributed the previous video to ‘mischievous and disgruntled elements‘, who were bent on destroying the image of the army.

He said, “We wish to state that the video clip was shot more than six months ago by some mischievous and disgruntled elements when 29 Task Force Brigade captured Alagarno Forest and environs in Borno State.

“It is disheartening that some mischievous elements have decided to circulate it now, creating the false impression that it is a recent occurrence.





Watch the video below:

- News 24