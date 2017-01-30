Apostle John Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries has pleaded with his followers and other Christians not to protest against the authorities as he faces the Department of State Services (DSS).

WATCH: TB Joshua exposes shrine where elderly ‘priests’ sleep with virgin girls

Lagos - A shocking video about Ghana’s ‘trokosi system’ released last week by Nigerian Prophet T.B. Joshua’s YouTube channel ‘Emmanuel TV’ has gone viral.



The clip, titled ‘The Most SHOCKING Confession You May Ever Hear’, chronicles the heart-breaking ordeal of Mary Nenyo from Ghana’s Volta region and has raked up over 130,000 views in just a few days according to Herald.



Emmanuel TV describes the 66-minute clip as “a bone-chillingly brutal tale of physical, mental, spiritual and sexual slavery that will move even the stoniest of hearts to tears.”



Speaking at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos, Nigeria, Mary narrated how her family gave her as a “virgin sacrifice” to Korle Shrine in order to “atone for the sin” of her great-great-grandfather which was said to be behind the curse of premature deaths occurring in the family.



“They took me to the riverside and initiated me on a journey of no return… I was then introduced to an old priest as my husband,” she recounted, explaining that all this happened in her tender infancy.



The elderly fetish priest would sexually satisfy himself with Mary at whim along with the other 500 maidens forcefully ‘imprisoned’ in the shrine.



“The priest would just point at you. He could call us chicken, goat or cow – because we were cows to him – then, he would sleep with us just like that,” she tearfully described.



Her duties included preparing ‘charms’ for people seeking protection at the shrine and beseeching the gods that more sin be committed so more innocent virgins could be entrapped into the vicious cycle.



As Mary grew older, she broke protocol by taking ventures outside the shrine’s confines, one day being spotted naked by a group of foreign tourists who took her picture.

See video below







- News 24