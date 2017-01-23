A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

We will not release El-Zakzaky- FG

Abuja - The Federal Government has ruled out the possibility of releasing the detained leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, despite the court order asking it to do so.

The presidency said El-Zakzaky, is still being detained for public interest and security implications.

The government said it was keeping the IMN leader in line with its obligations as enshrined in Section 14 (2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution, reports Punch.

A top Presidency source revealed this in an interview with reporters in Abuja against the backdrop of pressure on the government to obey court orders on the release of El-Zakzaky.

The source noted that issue of the release of El-Zakzaky is not exclusively legal.

He stated that the government is looking into the case with the public and security interest dimensions being put into consideration. The source according to the Nation, however, said the wife of El-Zakzaky was free to go home because she has never had a case to answer.

The source claimed the IMN leader’s wife was “not of any security interest and therefore was merely keeping her husband company in the apartment in which he is kept”.



