Nigeria to raise tomato import duty to boost local production

Nigeria will increase custom duties for tomato imports and waive tariffs for some farming equipment to stimulate local production and investment in the agriculture sector.

'What Trump told Buhari on phone'

14 February 2017, 15:07

Abuja - The Presidency has disclosed what US President Donald Trump discussed with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday during a telephone conversation.

Presidential media aide, Femi Adesina, confirmed the conversation in a series of tweets on the official twitter handle of the Nigerian presidency @NGRPresidency.

Trump assured the Nigerian leader of U.S. readiness to cut a new deal in helping Nigeria in terms of military weapons to combat terrorism.

He commended Buhari for the efforts he made in rescuing 24 of the Chibok girls and the strides being taken by the Nigerian Army in combating Boko Haram.

Trump also invited the Nigerian President to Washington at a mutually convenient date.

This is the first time the two leaders are communicating directly since Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president of the United States.

Meanwhile Presidential aide, Garba Shehu, has asked Nigerians to be ready to see President Muhammadu Buhari return from his medical vacation in London to the country anytime soon.

President Buhari had last week written to the Senate asking for an extension to his medical vacation.

- News 24

Tags muhammadu buhari donald trump nigeria
