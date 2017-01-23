Hello 

Trump allegedly shuns Buhari, invites Jonathan to inauguration

A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

Why Buhari sought treatment abroad - Presidency

23 January 2017, 05:51

Abuja - The Presidency has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari's decision to seek medical attention abroad was based on prior appointment with his doctors who have treated him over the years.

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina disclosed this while speaking on Sunday Politics, a programme on Channels Television.

Adesina said Buhari will continue to consult doctors in London hospital for his medical needs because his medical record is known to them.

He also debunked the rumours on the health of the President, saying Buhari is hale and hearty.

“The true state of the President’s health is that he is not ill. I have been in touch with the President and the people around him today, just as I was yesterday,” he said.

“The President is fine, and don’t forget, the statement we issued said he was going on holiday and during that holiday, he would do medical checkups.

“Holiday first, medical checkup, second, but some people want to turn it the other way round by saying medical checkup first, no it is a holiday… He is 74, even if you are not 74, you need to check your health. So, let’s not use the word ill because the President is not ill.

“You have what is called medical history where you consult people who are used to you, and your health. Before he became President, he was using those people, so it stands to reason that the same people continue to attend to him.”

- News 24

Tags muhammadu buhari abuja medical care governance
Boko Haram attacks camp bombed by Nigeria's air force

20 January 2017, 15:33
Muhammadu Buhari (File, AP)

