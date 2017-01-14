Wike signs Rivers 2017 Budget

Abuja - Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has signed the 2017
Appropriation Bill of N470 billion into law, pledging to accelerate the
development of the state.
A statement issued by Mr Simeon Nwakaudu, the Special
Assistant to Wike on Electronic Media, said on Friday that the fiscal policy
was christened “Golden Jubilee Budget’’ for accelerated development.
Giving his assent to the budget, Wike commended the State
House of Assembly for always placing the interest of the people above other
considerations.
He said: “You passed the budget on time so that the State
Government will continue to deliver dividends of democracy to the good people
of Rivers State.
“I sincerely thank the state lawmakers for supporting the
Executive Arm to provide basic infrastructure to the people of the state”.
He said his administration would ensure diligent
implementation of the budget in line with the tenets of the New Rivers Vision.
Wike assured that funds meant for other arms of government
would be released as scheduled.
He said: “The Executive Arm of government will continue to
cooperate with other arms of the state government to develop the state.”
Besides, the governor said his administration would remain
focused in spite the alleged “undemocratic actions against the Rivers people”.
A breakdown of the budget indicates total projected capital
expenditure is N329 billion, representing 70 per cent, while N141 billion is
proposed for recurrent expenditure.
- NAN
- NAN