Witness alleges ex-Adamawa governor stole billions

Adamawa - A witness in the fraud trial of former governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, alleged the suspect misused N2,8 billion purportedly on reconstruction of facilities destroyed by the Boko Haram.

It is alleged the money was never spent on such but on personal enrichment.

The trial resumed at the Federal High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission presenting its first witness, Ibrahim Andrew, who made the allegations.

Fintiri was arraigned on June 30 last year alongside Mayim Construction and Properties Limited, for allegedly laundering money through his naira and dollar accounts domiciled at Ecobank, as well as making a large cash payment for the purchase of a property in Abuja when he held sway as the acting governor of the state.

Andrew was the Secretary to the State Government.

When he was appointed, he said, he requested for briefing from various ministries and their responses showed that state funds running billions of naira were misappropriated.

In addition, the witness alleged N475 million, which was meant for the construction of Faculty of Law at the Adamawa State University, was misappropriated.

The case has been adjourned to March 2 for the continuation of trial.

- CAJ News