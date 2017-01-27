Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Osinbajo resignation rumour: Saraki denies being asked to take over

Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied reports that he contracted some governors to pressure acting President Yemi Osinbajo to resign.

Witness alleges ex-Adamawa governor stole billions

27 January 2017, 09:29

Most Read

Related Stories

Adamawa - A witness in the fraud trial of former governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, alleged the suspect misused N2,8 billion purportedly on reconstruction of facilities destroyed by the Boko Haram.

It is alleged the money was never spent on such but on personal enrichment.

 The trial resumed at the Federal High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission presenting its first witness, Ibrahim Andrew, who made the allegations.

 Fintiri was arraigned on June 30  last year alongside Mayim Construction and Properties Limited, for allegedly laundering money through his naira and dollar accounts domiciled at Ecobank, as well as making a large cash payment for the purchase of a property in Abuja when he held sway as the acting governor of the state.

 Andrew was the Secretary to the State Government.

 When he was appointed, he said, he requested for briefing from various ministries and their responses showed that state funds running billions of naira were misappropriated.

 

In addition, the witness alleged N475 million, which was meant for the construction of Faculty of Law at the Adamawa State University, was misappropriated.

 

The case has been adjourned to March 2 for the continuation of trial. 

- CAJ News

Tags adamawa state
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Garba wants crusade against smugglers escalated

26 January 2017, 20:44
(iStock)

(iStock)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.