Governor Wike accused of chasing investors from Rivers

Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.

Woman commits suicide over MMM crash

29 January 2017, 18:03

Makurdi -  A Benue woman, Glorai Samson has committed suicide over the loss of her investments in ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox (MMM).

Gloria, 34, was said to have invested a N400 000 loan she procured into the ponzi scheme.

She took the loan from four different places in order to invest in her petty business.

But, rather than invest the money in her business, she decided to invest it in MMM.

When news of the freezing of accounts of MMM subscribers in Nigeria went viral, her attitude changed and she became depressed.

Punch reports that the deceased then withdrew from people.

The deceased before leaving home on December 28 reportedly apologized to her children.

Also read: MMM participant commits suicide in Enugu

She also sent same apology  through her children to her husband who was at work.

She, however, did not return home.

It was learnt that few days after she left her home, precisely January 2, the police in Benue discovered a lifeless body floating on River Benue at Wadata area, few kilometers to her residence.

Gloria’s family had searched for her for three weeks until they heard about the corpse the police discovered on River Benue which later turned out to be her.

Gloria's husband, David said he was aware that his wife was a victim of MMM.

- News 24

Probe against ex-Nigeria ministers welcomed

27 January 2017, 19:46
Millions of lives could be saved if the world over the next decade invests just $11.2bn each year, or $1-3 per person, on promoting healthier habits. (iStock)

