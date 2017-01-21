A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Woman kills PHCN official for disconnecting her light

Lagos - Ediale Ayodele has been arrested for allegedly stabbing an official of Ikeja Electric company in Lagos State, reports Daily Post.

The 35-year-old woman was arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC.

The Commandant, NSCDC, Lagos Command, Tajudeen Balogun, told newsmen, Ediale, who lives at No. 6, Ayodola Close, Akonwonjo, allegedly stabbed the official who was on a routine forecast drive in the area.

It was gathered that the unnamed official had come to the said property to check on a disconnection carried out some weeks back when the altercation occurred.

The suspect took a knife and stabbed him in the process.

He was rushed to the General Hospital at Alimosho, where he was confirmed dead.

Read more at Daily Post





- News24