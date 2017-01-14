Hello 

'Sacked FRC boss vowed to force Pastor Adeboye to step down'

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, has revealed that the sacked Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, had vowed to remove the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Woman stabs drunk husband to death in Lagos

14 January 2017, 08:00

Lagos - A 37-year-old trader, Christiana Odo, was on Friday charged with stabbing her husband, Romanus, 48, to death at an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Magistrate A.O. Ajibade, however, did not take the plea of the accused and ordered that she should be remanded at Ikoyi Prisons pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The accused, a resident of No. 2, London Barber St., Majidun in Ikorodu, Lagos State, is facing a charge of murder.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Oladele Adebayo, told the court that the offence was committed on Dec. 25, 2016 at about 4.00 p.m. at the residence of the accused.

Also read: Hoodlums attack, stab NLC protesters in Lagos 

He alleged that the accused had stabbed her husband with a kitchen knife in his chest, killing him instantly.

“The deceased had come home in a drunken state and had a heated argument with the accused, who angrily picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed him in the chest,” he said.

The offence contravened Section 221 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

Section 221 prescribes death penalty for offenders.

The case has been adjourned to Feb. 13.

- NAN

- NAN

UN commends Nigerians' resilience against terror

14 January 2017, 06:00
Knife covered in blood. (iStock)

