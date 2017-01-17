Hello 

Yobe governor frees prisoners

17 January 2017, 18:31

Yobe - The Executive Governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Ibrahim Gaidam, has granted amnesty to three prisoners on death row.

He has exercised his constitutional powers to commute the sentence of two prisoners to life imprisonment while one prisoner who has less than one third of his sentence and found to be of good conduct and character was pardoned and released.

He has been given transport fare and amount of money to start up a new life.

The gesture is in the exercise of the governor's power under section 212 (1) and (2) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) “to pardon, free, grant respite or substitute a severe punishment with lesser one as a form of amnesty for the convicts.”

In a related development, Sabo Garbu, member representing Potiskum/Nangere constituency has processed the release of 13 prisoners after paying their fine and compensation. He said this will help decongest the prison.

State Controller of Prisons, Isa Sabo Kashuri, commended the Governor and the Member House of Representative for bringing succour to the prisoners.

He urged other philanthropists and organisations to come to the aid of prisoners.

- CAJ News

Tags yobe state
CBN unmoved by opposition to monetary policies

17 January 2017, 17:02
Jail bars. (File photo, AP)

Jail bars. (File photo, AP)

