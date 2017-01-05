Yoruba youth warn Fayose on maligning Buratai

Abuja - A youth organisation has demanded evidence from Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, to prove Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai, was corrupt.



The National Committee of Yoruba Youth (NCYY) said Fayose and his so-called cronies must provide such facts to disprove the army leader’s vindication by the Code of Conduct Bureau and other anti-corruption agencies on declaration of assets.



Speaking in Lagos, NCYY President, Odeyemi Oladimeji, accused Fayose of abusing his immunity from prosecution as governor to tarnish other citizens.

“We also want to remind governor Fayose that he cannot constitute himself to another government and court that will continue to hide under his immunity as a governor, to disparage other Nigerians and his presumed opponents.”



Oladimeji hinted the organisation would stage a protest in Ekiti if Fayose continued abusing his privileges and immunity as a governor to malign Buratai.



“We shall not hesitate in due course to resist this increasingly intolerable executive rascality of Governor Ayodele Fayose.”



Fayose is one of the most outspoken critics of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress.



- CAJ News