The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

100 INEC staff face suspension over 23bn Diezani’s bribe

Abuja - No fewer than 100 staff of the Independent National Election (INEC) may be suspended for acts of misconduct during the 2015 general election.

The affected staff were found guilty of collecting various amounts of money from the N 23bn bribe fund facilitated by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison –Madueke ahead of the elections.

The investigations were carried out by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), reports News 24

The electoral umpire according to Punch had started reviewing the report and those indicted in the report would go on suspension.

INEC's Deputy Director in charge of Voter Education and Publicity, Nick Dazang.

He confirmed that INEC had received the report on the indicted officials from the EFCC

He stated that the commission would apply its conditions of service to the indicted staff.

Dazang explained that it was the responsibility of the indicted personnel to prove their innocence before the suspension could be lifted.

A source in INEC stated that those found culpable would receive their letters of suspension before the end of January.



- News 24