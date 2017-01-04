Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

MMM Nigeria releases date for unfreezing of accounts

The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

100 INEC staff face suspension over 23bn Diezani’s bribe

04 January 2017, 13:36

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - No fewer than 100 staff of the Independent National Election (INEC) may be suspended for acts of misconduct during the 2015 general election.

The affected staff were found guilty of collecting various amounts of money from the N 23bn bribe fund facilitated by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison –Madueke ahead of the elections.

The investigations were carried out by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), reports News 24

The electoral umpire according to Punch had started reviewing the report and those indicted in the report would go on suspension.

INEC's Deputy Director in charge of Voter Education and Publicity,  Nick Dazang.

He confirmed that INEC had received the report on the indicted officials from the EFCC

Also read: 16 Imo INEC officials arrested for electoral fraud

He stated that the commission would apply its conditions of service to the indicted staff.

Dazang explained that it was the responsibility of the indicted personnel to prove their innocence before the suspension could be lifted.

A source in INEC stated that those found culpable would receive their letters of suspension before the end of January.

- News 24

Tags inec abuja suspension
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Gov Shettima wants PDP proscribed

04 January 2017, 09:00
Via Twitter

Via Twitter

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.