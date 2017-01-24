Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

APC expels former senator

A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

2017 election: APGA shuts out other aspirants for Obiano

24 January 2017, 13:06

Most Read

Related Stories

Awka - The second term bid of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State received a boost on Monday as some chieftains of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) resolved to back him again in the forthcoming governorship election.

The party leaders and other stakeholders in Umueri in Anambra East Local Government Council, passed the resolution when members of Stakeholders for Obiano 2nd Tenure visited them for a town hall meeting, reports New Telegraph.

Traditional ruler of Umueri, Chief Ben Emeka, while addressing the audience at new Umueri Civic Centre, said Obiano had done so much and was still doing more for Umueri and neighbouring communities, in fulfilment of his campaign promises.

He urged his people to stick to Obiano when the governorship election would come up and to disregard any other candidate from any zone.

He appealed to communities in Anambra South and Central senatorial zones to rally support for Obiano to go for second term

Also, party executives in Aguluzigbo, Anaocha Local Government Area of the state have queued behind Obiano, reports Sun

To demonstrate their support fo Obiano, the executives in the council area have dissociated themselves from alleged governorship ambition and purported endorsement of one of their sons, Dr. Elo Aforka.

A statement signed by Marcel Okafor and Ebele Aniekwe, chairman and secretary of APGA Aguluzigbo Ward, on behalf of 21 APGA executive members and 28 APGA stakeholders, condemned Aforka’s ambition, describing it “as a huge joke.

“We dissociate and condemn in its entirety, the so called Anambra State governorship position declaration by Dr Elo Aforka.

- News 24

Tags apga anambra state party politics
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

APC expels former senator

24 January 2017, 11:34
(News24)

(News24)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.