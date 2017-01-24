A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

2017 election: APGA shuts out other aspirants for Obiano

Awka - The second term bid of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State received a boost on Monday as some chieftains of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) resolved to back him again in the forthcoming governorship election.

The party leaders and other stakeholders in Umueri in Anambra East Local Government Council, passed the resolution when members of Stakeholders for Obiano 2nd Tenure visited them for a town hall meeting, reports New Telegraph.

Traditional ruler of Umueri, Chief Ben Emeka, while addressing the audience at new Umueri Civic Centre, said Obiano had done so much and was still doing more for Umueri and neighbouring communities, in fulfilment of his campaign promises.

He urged his people to stick to Obiano when the governorship election would come up and to disregard any other candidate from any zone.

He appealed to communities in Anambra South and Central senatorial zones to rally support for Obiano to go for second term

Also, party executives in Aguluzigbo, Anaocha Local Government Area of the state have queued behind Obiano, reports Sun

To demonstrate their support fo Obiano, the executives in the council area have dissociated themselves from alleged governorship ambition and purported endorsement of one of their sons, Dr. Elo Aforka.

A statement signed by Marcel Okafor and Ebele Aniekwe, chairman and secretary of APGA Aguluzigbo Ward, on behalf of 21 APGA executive members and 28 APGA stakeholders, condemned Aforka’s ambition, describing it “as a huge joke.

“We dissociate and condemn in its entirety, the so called Anambra State governorship position declaration by Dr Elo Aforka.

