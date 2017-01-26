Hello 

Osinbajo resignation rumour: Saraki denies being asked to take over

Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied reports that he contracted some governors to pressure acting President Yemi Osinbajo to resign.

2019 Presidency: Reps endorse Buhari for second term

26 January 2017, 14:29

Abuja - The 94 members of the House of Representatives from the North- west geopolitical zone  have declared their intention to support President Muhammadu Buhari should he decide to seek re-election in 2019, reports The Cable

Rising from a meeting that lasted for about three hours, the lawmakers said Buhari has done a lot and should be supported. in 2019 if he seeks re-election as President, .

The lawmakers  according to Daily Trust also passed a vote of confidence in the administration of President Buhari as well as the leadership of the House of Representatives led by Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, leader of the Caucus in the House and Chief Whip, Alhassan Ado Doguwa,said Buhari had achieved a lot, particularly in the area of security.

He said that the decision of the caucus to pass vote of confidence on the President was borne out of his sterling achievements especially in the area of security disclosing they had resolved to support him individually and collectively.

“2019 will come and we will engage all stakeholders and Nigerians cannot afford to miss or lose the President Buhari in 2019.

"We are speaking on behalf of the North West people. I think as far as we are concerned; it does not matter what the people say; we want to say openly that Mr. President has done a lot in the area of security, Ado-Doguwa said.

- News 24

Muhammadu Buhari (File, AP)

Muhammadu Buhari (File, AP)

