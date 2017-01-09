Pastor E.A Adeboye has retired as the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

3 APC governors in secret plot to oust Buhari

Abuja - The 2019 general elections might still be far but some political gladiators in the northern part of the country are warming their political machines in preparation for the elections.

The political gladiators have lined up some prominent political actors for the 2019 presidency.

New Telegraph reports that while some (within the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC) are banking their preparations on the possibility that President Muhammadu Buhari may not run for a second term, others within the ruling party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are hoping that with the performance of the APC-led Federal Government going into two years, the Buhari myth that shocked the whole country in the 2015 general elections might not count in 2019.

It was gathered that within the APC, three governors from the North- West are currently working underground to ensure that they get the ticket of the party. They are currently banking on Buhari not running. The governors are believed to be mounting pressures on the leadership of the party to persuade Buhari to take the Nelson Mandela option; do one term and leave in 2019. The governors are hoping that the option would be accepted by the President. One of the governors, who is believed to be very close to the President, is also said to be warming up for the battle. The governor has been busy mobilizing other APC members and even PDP members to cross over to the APC. A top member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West, who is a former minister, was among those contacted by the governor to move over to the APC. Also read: Wike says 2019 election will be a tsunami It was further learnt that former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, who has been having a running battle with his governor, Ibrahim Ganduje, who he installed, might also have an interest in the race. Kwankwaso has kept a low profile, partly because of his battles in his native Kano. There have been speculations for a long time that he might return to the PDP, owing to his marginalisation in the APC.



- News 24