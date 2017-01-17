Seventy-two hours after it returned , MMM Nigeria is yet to pay any subscriber.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

5 Imo PDP Reps to dump party for APC

Owerri - Five members of the House of Representatives elected on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Imo State are set to dump the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection according to Vanguard is being championed by the Chairman of Imo State caucus in the House, Raphael Nnanna Igbokwe who represents Ahiazu Mbaise/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency of the State.

He is a member of the Ali Modu Sheriff-led faction of the PDP.

Also read: Former Senate President, ex- Speaker set to dump PDP for APC

Igbokwe had accused some PDP stalwarts in the state of trying to shut him out of the party’s meetings and activities,.



He alleged that a former federal lawmaker in his constituency was making things difficult for others.





- News 24