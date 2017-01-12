Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in South Africa, Festus Ogbeide, is dead.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

Abia PDP Chairman, exco decamp to APC

Umuahai - The Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff factional Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, Chidi Nwosu on Wednesday officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He defected alongside members of his executive, reports Daily Trust.

Nwosu declared his membership for the APC during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the state secretariat of his new party in Umuahia, Abia State capital.

Also read: Plateau former chairman dumps PDP for APC

Nwosu said he and other members of the party decided to dump the PDP because the party was comatose with several unsolvable conflicts of interest.

Nwosu said with the current efforts of the APC-led federal government in ensuring the growth and development of the country, he had no choice than to declare for the ruling party.















- News 24