Abia Speaker resigns less than 24 hours after winning election

Umuahia - The ninth Speaker of Abia House of Assembly, Chief
Kennedy Njoku, has resigned his appointment, less than 24 hours after he was
elected.
Njoku was elected at about 4.10 p.m. on Thursday following
the impeachment of Chief Martins Azubuike over alleged gross financial
misconduct and autocratic leadership style.
Njoku, who announced his resignation at the resumption of
plenary at about 2.50 pm on Friday, thanked members for the confidence they
reposed in him by electing him as Speaker.
He, however, promised to continue to provide effective
representation to his Osisioma-Ngwa State Constituency.
The Deputy Speaker, Dr Cosmos Ndukwe, who presided over the
session, described Njoku’s resignation as “shocking.”
The Clerk of the House, Mr John-Pedro Irokansi, immediately
called for an election to be conducted to fill the vacuum created by Njoku’s
resignation.
The member representing Umuahia East Constituency, Mr
Chukwudi Apugo, nominated Mr Chikwendu Kalu, representing Isialangwa South
Constituency, and was seconded by Mr Ifeanyi Uchendu, representing Ohafia South
Constituency.
Kalu was elected by consensus and was affirmed with a voice
vote by the 24 members of the assembly.
With his election, Kalu, an Aba-based legal practitioner,
emerged the tenth Speaker of the sixth Abia Assembly.
- NAN