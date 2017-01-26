ADP, new mega party, submits documents for registration

Abuja - The Action Democratic Party (ADP), a new mega political party, has submitted requirements for registration to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The new party is being floated by members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), aggrieved members of All Progressives Congress (APC) a number of other political groups.
Protem National Chairman,Engr. Yagbayi Sani, who led other members of the proposed party to the INEC headquarters, described the ADP as a child of necessity, reports New Telegraph.
He described the submission of forms for registration as a victory over what he called devious moves by some well placed Nigerians to frustrate the formation of the party.
The party had recently zoned the National Executive Committee positions to the various zones of the country.
According to News 24, the National chairmanship position has been zoned to the North Central; South West, Deputy National Chairman; South East, National Secretary and National Legal Adviser; North-West and South South, National Treasurer.
See full zoning below:
North Central
National chairman
National Welfare Secretary
National Vice Chairman
Vice National Organising Secretary
Deputy National Woman Leader
Assistant National Secretary
Deputy National Treasurer
National Vice woman leader
National Vice Youth Leader and Ex-Official (2 males, 1 female).
North-West
National Woman leader
National Vice Chairman
National Legal Adviser
Vice Publicity Secretary
Deputy National Secretary
Deputy National Youth Leader
Deputy National Welfare Secretary
National Vice Woman Leader and Ex-Officio (2 males,1 female).
North-East
Deputy National Chairman,
National Vice Chairman
National Auditor
Deputy National Financial Secretary
National Vice Woman Leader
National Vice Youth leader and Ex-Officio (2 males, 1 female).
South South
National treasurer
Vice National Welfare Secretary
National Vice Chairman
National Youth leader
Deputy Woman Leader
National Leader- PLWD
Deputy National Legal Adviser
National Vice Youth Leader and Ex-Officio (2 males,1 female).
South-West
Deputy National Chairman
National Publicity Secretary
National Vice Chairman
National Financial Secretary
Vice National Organising Secretary
Deputy National Youth Leader
Deputy National Auditor
National Vice Woman Leader
National Vice Youth leader and Ex-Officio (2 males,1 female).
South East
National Secretary
Vice Publicity Secretary
National Vice Chairman
National Diaspora Adviser
Deputy National Organising Secretary
Deputy National Leader- PLWD
National Vice Woman Leader
National Vice Youth Leader and Ex-Officio (2 males, 1 female).
- News 24