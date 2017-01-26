ADP, new mega party, submits documents for registration

The Federal Government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting in South Africa of the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria Reality Show.

Abuja - The Action Democratic Party (ADP), a new mega political party, has submitted requirements for registration to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The new party is being floated by members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), aggrieved members of All Progressives Congress (APC) a number of other political groups.

Protem National Chairman,Engr. Yagbayi Sani, who led other members of the proposed party to the INEC headquarters, described the ADP as a child of necessity, reports New Telegraph.

He described the submission of forms for registration as a victory over what he called devious moves by some well placed Nigerians to frustrate the formation of the party.

The party had recently zoned the National Executive Committee positions to the various zones of the country.



According to News 24, the National chairmanship position has been zoned to the North Central; South West, Deputy National Chairman; South East, National Secretary and National Legal Adviser; North-West and South South, National Treasurer.

See full zoning below: North Central

National chairman

National Welfare Secretary

National Vice Chairman

Vice National Organising Secretary

Deputy National Woman Leader

Assistant National Secretary

Deputy National Treasurer

National Vice woman leader

National Vice Youth Leader and Ex-Official (2 males, 1 female).

North-West

National Woman leader

National Vice Chairman

National Legal Adviser

Vice Publicity Secretary

Deputy National Secretary

Deputy National Youth Leader

Deputy National Welfare Secretary

National Vice Woman Leader and Ex-Officio (2 males,1 female).



North-East

Deputy National Chairman,

National Vice Chairman

National Auditor

Deputy National Financial Secretary

National Vice Woman Leader

National Vice Youth leader and Ex-Officio (2 males, 1 female).



South South

National treasurer

Vice National Welfare Secretary

National Vice Chairman

National Youth leader

Deputy Woman Leader

National Leader- PLWD

Deputy National Legal Adviser

National Vice Youth Leader and Ex-Officio (2 males,1 female).



South-West

Deputy National Chairman

National Publicity Secretary

National Vice Chairman

National Financial Secretary

Vice National Organising Secretary

Deputy National Youth Leader

Deputy National Auditor

National Vice Woman Leader

National Vice Youth leader and Ex-Officio (2 males,1 female).



South East

National Secretary

Vice Publicity Secretary

National Vice Chairman

National Diaspora Adviser

Deputy National Organising Secretary

Deputy National Leader- PLWD

National Vice Woman Leader

National Vice Youth Leader and Ex-Officio (2 males, 1 female).













