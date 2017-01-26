Hello 

Osinbajo resignation rumour: Saraki denies being asked to take over

Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied reports that he contracted some governors to pressure acting President Yemi Osinbajo to resign.

Anambra guber: APC drops Soludo, Ekwunife

26 January 2017, 12:36

Awka -  The All Progressives Congress in Anambra State has dropped the names of a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof.  Charles Chukwuma Soludo, and Uche Ekwunife from the list of the party’s governorship aspirants in the state.

The party said the decision was as a result of fresh information available to it, reports Daily Post

Chairman of the party in the state, Emeka Ibe, who disclosed this ton Wednesday said Soludo has not registered as a member of the party in his ward.

He said Ekwunife on her part has not shown interest in vying for the position in 2019.

The APC chairman according to Daily Independent had on Tuesday listed   Soludo and Ekwunife among the 13 governorship aspirants jostling for the party’s governorship ticket in the state.

The list, according to him, includes Senator Andy Uba; National Auditor of the APC, Dr George Moghalu; oil magnate, Ifeanyi Ubah; and the 2013 PDP governorship candidate in the state, Dr. Tony Nwoye, among others.

Soludo had since dissociated himself from the list, saying he was not a member of the APC.

The former Central Bank governor in a statement on Thursday, said he had received several calls, texts and emails seeking clarification on the matter, maintained that Ibe’s statement was incorrect.

“I wish to clarify that I am not a member of the APC and cannot therefore contest for its party nomination,” Soludo said.

“I have received hundreds of calls, texts and emails on the matter. Because of the pressure, I sought and obtained the phone contacts of the party chairman to ascertain the veracity of the story.

“I wish to clarify that I am not a member of the APC and therefore not seeking its party nomination.”















- News 24

Tags apc charles soludo anambra state anambra election
