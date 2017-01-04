Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido has declared that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari cannot stop him from contesting in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

Anxiety grips presidency over APC governors’ visit to Wike

Abuja - The visit of Governor Aminu Tambuwal and 2 of his northern colleague governors to Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel, who are of the Peoples Democratic Party. (PDP) have stirred disquiet in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Presidency.

The other 2 APC governors, who visited their PDP counterpart are: Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara) and Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi).

The governors also jointly hosted Wike in Sokoto- an action that sent political circles guessing that a major plan was on.

There are already speculations that the visits have political undertones.

A minister it was learnt protested to the APC leadership in the Northwest over the trips.

Some Presidency officials are also said to be disturbed by the signal which the visits generated, reports The Nation.

Some leaders it was gathered are suspecting that the three governors might be the arrowheads of a political realignment in the country.

There have been talks of a new party ahead of the next general elections.

However, Imam Imam, the spokesperson to Governor Tambuwal dismissed suggestions that the visits of the APC governors to their PDP counterparts had political undertone

“There is nothing political at all with all these shuttles. The commitment of the governor of Sokoto State to APC is not in doubt at all. Tambuwal is fully committed to APC. Our commitment to the President, the leadership of the party and all APC structures is unshaken and undiluted.

