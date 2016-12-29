Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Buhari moves to pacify Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari has begun moves to pacify the national leader of the All Progressives Congress ,Bola Tinubu

APC begs Buhari to sanction Wike

29 December 2016, 21:02

Most Read

Related Stories

Port Harcourt - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has called on the Federal Government to sanction Governor Nyesom Wike for refusing to appear before a Police probe panel on violence that characterised the just concluded re-run elections in the state. 

State Chairman of APC, Mr Dave Ikanya, in a statement by his media aide, also described as an affront on the Federal Government, the constitution of a similar probe panel by Governor Wike in the state.

Also read: Police raise panel to probe Wike’s ‘threat to kill INEC officials’

He said: “This is a direct affront on federal powers and should be swiftly met with appropriate response by those whose authority he is challenging so as not to embolden others to follow his dangerous example.

“Wike has clearly crossed the line and should be put in his proper place by the Federal Government whose powers he is brazenly challenging.

Wike’s sole purpose in setting up the kangaroo commission is to ridicule APC leaders and make nonsense of the efforts by the Police to probe and stop further killings in Rivers State.

- News 24

Tags apc nyesom wike rivers state party politics rivers rerun
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Ikpeazu swears in 17 council chairmen

29 December 2016, 15:10
All Progressives Congress (APC)

All Progressives Congress (APC)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.