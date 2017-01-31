Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Apostle Suleiman gives members new instructions as he heads to DSS

Apostle John Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries has pleaded with his followers and other Christians not to protest against the authorities as he faces the Department of State Services (DSS).

APC condemns attacks on Buhari

31 January 2017, 07:01

Most Read

Related Stories

Katsina - The North-West zone of All Progressive Congress (APC) has condemned the issues being raised over President Muhammadu Buhari’s health and vacation, saying it was unwarranted and unpatriotic.

In a communique after its meeting in Katsina on Monday and signed by its National Vice Chairman, North-West, Inuwa Abdulkadir, the party said the issues smacked of desperation of the opposition in the country.

It said that the zone had declared total support to Buhari’s administration, in its bid to move the nation forward.

“The meeting emphasized the need for members of the National Assembly from the North-West to fully support the president in his effort to provide responsive leadership to Nigeria.

“The meeting called on north-west zonal leadership of the party to engage members of the national assembly, ministers, and heads of government agencies to ensure that policies and programmes fall in line with the party’s manifesto.”

“The meeting emphasized the need for elected and appointed public officeholders to undertake periodic consultation with constituents to enlighten them on government policies and programmes, and at the same time, receive feedback for effective service delivery.

“The meeting reiterated its support to seven governors in the North-West region in their effort toward economic integration of the region within the context of the north-west economic cooperation and integration framework,” the communiqué said.

The party also appreciated the seven states in the zone for their initiative at identifying high development priority areas like education, healthcare, agriculture, water resources, energy, solid minerals and industrialization.

It called on party members to rise in the defence of the hard-won but overwhelming mandate of the majority of Nigerians by eschewing all forms of internal conflict and division.

“We should appreciate the need to rally round our leaders and for the leaders to carry all members along in flying the flag of APC,” the communiqué said.

- News 24

Tags apc muhammadu buhari katsina state party politics
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

APC urges EFCC to probe alleged N15m fraud in Ondo Assembly

30 January 2017, 15:08
All Progressives Congress (APC)

All Progressives Congress (APC)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.