MMM introduces new payment ahead of January 14 comeback

Ahead of its January 14 relaunch, MMM Nigeria has said it is introducing Bitcoin, the 2016 world’s best performing currency, as its means of payment.

APC condemns Fayose for allegedly diverting Paris Club refund

09 January 2017, 16:06

Ado Ekiti - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has condemned Governor Ayodele Fayose for allegedly diverting the recent bailout of N8.8 billion meant for the payment of backlog of workers’ salaries and pensioners’ allowances.

The party also accused Ekiti Labour leaders of alleged conspiracy with the governor in his misapplication of the state’s funds as workers suffer over unpaid salaries and allowances while union leaders looked away in “an unholy romance with the governor for personal interests”.

APC in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, described Fayose as “callous” for his refusal to use the money to pay workers’ salaries, pensions and

The statement read: “It is very callous of Governor Fayose to collect almost N9 billion and refused to pay workers and pensioners who are being owed eight months in arrears but has chosen to deceive Ekiti people again that the monthly wage bill has risen to N5.3b up from the fraudulent figure of N2.6b he had been bandying around before the latest N8.8b bailout was approved by the Federal Government.”

Also read: Fayose is a pathological liar, fanatic – APC

“Fayose has fixed N5.3 billion of this money in Skye Bank so that he can benefit from the interest that will accrue on the deposit while the remaining N3.2 billion is in the JAC Account.

“Fayose only spent the state’s normal monthly allocation, which has accumulated for many months, to pay one month salary while giving the impression that he paid the salary from the new bailout he collected.”

The party said it had been vindicated in its earlier allegation that the governor diverted the first bailout, adding that the “latest callous conduct” by the governor was a confirmation of its view that Fayose had never been sincere and transparent in his financial dealings concerning state resources.

- News 24

Tags apc pdp ayodele fayose ekiti state party politics
&nbps;

