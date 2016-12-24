Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Obasanjo blasts Ibos, says they are suffering from spirit of individualism

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged people of the South East zone to shy away from the spirit of individualism.

APC condemns killings in Ekiti

24 December 2016, 12:24

Most Read

Related Stories

Ado Ekiti - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has decried the recent spate of assassinations in the state in the past four days.

The APC, in a statement in Ado-Ekiti by its Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, said the development was a clear case of failure by the Ayodele Fayose led government.

“It is regrettable that while Ekiti people thought that the era of assassinations was over, a trend never witnessed in the crime history of the state suddenly emerged in the last four days.

“Within three days, three people were murdered by assailants without any trace of their movements or suspicion of their motives for carrying out such murderous activities; and it is regrettable that up till now, security agencies don’t seem to have any clue to the causes of the incidents.”

Olatunbosun added, “We have always cried out on the misplacement of priorities by Governor Ayodele Fayose in his administration’s policy.

“We once cried out over the governor’s refusal to fund security agencies to enable them perform optimally to secure the lives and property of the people.

“Police operation vehicles are in bad shape, while at times, Police lack fuel for their operation vehicles; while there is no motivation for the officers and men of the Police Force to do their job.

“From information available to us, Governor Fayose has not spent one naira to strengthen security of the state in the last six months, while refusing to help in keeping security gadgets in shape to enable the police function effectively.

“For instance, the multi-million naira Police Crime Detection/Tracking Device facility inaugurated by former Governor Kayode Fayemi at the State Police Headquarters in Ado-Ekiti has collapsed and all entreaties to Fayose to provide funds to put the machine in shape fell on deaf ears.

“If that machine is working, a call to the control room will guide security agents on the location of the crime and nip it in the bud, as was the case during Fayemi’s administration when there was never a report of assassination.”

- News 24

Tags apc ayo fayose ekiti state party politics
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Tinubu, Aregbesola won’t leave APC for anybody – Rep

23 December 2016, 14:41
All Progressives Congress (APC)

All Progressives Congress (APC)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.