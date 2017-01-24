APC expels former senator

A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

Uyo - A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was expelled by the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the party in Akwa Ibom State, reports Nigerian Bulletin

He was previously suspended by the Executive Committee of his Ward in Uyo.

In a letter addressed to the APC National Vice Chairman/Zonal Chairman South South, titled, “Expulsion of Senator John James Akpanudoedeghe”, the party in the state said it has severed ties with .

He was accused of sponsoring thugs and disgruntled elements on 18th January, 2017, to attack, harass, intimidate and cause grievous bodily harm on staff and executive members of the party at the State Secretariat located on No. 4 Atiku Abubarkar Avenue, Uyo. He was also accused of posting publications with the intention to malign, ridicule, and further cause confusion and disunity within the party.



